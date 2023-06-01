Korea Investment CORP Acquires 306 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of NVR worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,863.33.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,554.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,689.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

