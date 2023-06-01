Korea Investment CORP Has $16.61 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,961 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 87,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 202,742 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 61,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.