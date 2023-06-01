Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

