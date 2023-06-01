Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $16,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $273.90 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

