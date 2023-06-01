Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Boston Partners grew its position in NVR by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 465.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $28,878,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NVR by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,204,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR Trading Down 1.2 %

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,554.22 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,689.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5,190.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $116.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

