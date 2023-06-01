Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,679 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of HP worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.09 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 116.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,330 shares of company stock worth $1,367,948. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

