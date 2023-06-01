Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

