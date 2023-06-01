Korea Investment CORP Sells 35,777 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,777 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $163.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

