Korea Investment CORP Buys 45,894 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $147.06 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.05. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

