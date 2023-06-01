Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FMC by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

