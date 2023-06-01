Bank of America Corp DE Sells 236,403 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,678,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 236,403 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $175,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.2 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

