Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $191,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

