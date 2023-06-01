Bank of America Corp DE Has $198.71 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JD.com were worth $198,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

