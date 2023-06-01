Creative Planning Buys 1,749 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.6 %

ANET stock opened at $166.34 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,704 shares of company stock valued at $54,102,214 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.