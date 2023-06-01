Insider Buying: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Acquires 9,300 Shares of Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $47,337.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,648,404.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.