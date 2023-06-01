Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,532 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

