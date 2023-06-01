The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,394 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

Shares of EL stock opened at $184.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.34 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

