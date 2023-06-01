Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.27. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

