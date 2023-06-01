Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 50,104 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in eBay were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

EBAY stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.