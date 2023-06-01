Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241,809 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $46,040,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $38,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $31,942,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.