Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Macy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

About Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

