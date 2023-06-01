Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,943 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 39,557 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tripadvisor

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.