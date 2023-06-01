Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,943 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 39,557 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tripadvisor Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
- Is the Abercrombie & Fitch Blowout the End of Margin Compression?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.