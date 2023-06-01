Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,314,502. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NYSE J opened at $109.60 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.34.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

