IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDXX stock opened at $464.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.77.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

