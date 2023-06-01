PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.59 (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5932 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $14.06.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
