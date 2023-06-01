PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.59 (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5932 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Get PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.