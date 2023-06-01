Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 667.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.