Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Range Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Range Resources has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Range Resources to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,094 shares of company stock worth $9,755,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 37.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 864.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

