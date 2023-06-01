TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $773.65 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $831.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $764.23 and a 200-day moving average of $707.73.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.