Germaine Cota Sells 785 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BILL Trading Up 5.4 %

BILL stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 7.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 69.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 617,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.