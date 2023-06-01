Germaine Cota Sells 785 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BILL Trading Up 5.4 %
BILL stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
