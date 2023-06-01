H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of H&R Block worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after acquiring an additional 751,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

H&R Block Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HRB opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

