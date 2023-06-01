Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded by US Capital Advisors to Overweight

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETRN. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.14.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
NYSE ETRN opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95.
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream
In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $61,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.
