Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 11,731 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 239,361 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $323.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

