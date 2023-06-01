Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.23 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

