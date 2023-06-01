Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 140,825 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Insider Activity

PG&E Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

