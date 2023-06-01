Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 692.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $158.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

