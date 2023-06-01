Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.29 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.