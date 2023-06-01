54,386 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $832,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 4.7 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

