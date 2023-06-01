Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 19,502 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

