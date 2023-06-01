ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 351,448 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 351,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

