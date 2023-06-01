Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

