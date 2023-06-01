Creative Planning Acquires 5,770 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Activity

General Motors Trading Down 2.8 %

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

