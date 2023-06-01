American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Chemours worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Insider Activity

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

