American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CCGet Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Chemours worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Insider Activity

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.