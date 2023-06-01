ING Groep NV Sells 11,266 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 125,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,814 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $6,450,000. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

NYSE IP opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.