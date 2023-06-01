ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 16,332 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,691,000 after buying an additional 244,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,465,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

WEC stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

