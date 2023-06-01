Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 14,525 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,972 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 1,637,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,415,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

About Mizuho Financial Group

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.30.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.