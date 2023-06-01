M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,913 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,358,000 after purchasing an additional 359,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,456,000 after purchasing an additional 340,683 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VYM stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.