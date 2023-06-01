Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,021 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

