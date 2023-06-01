The Buckle, Inc.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales climbed 1.8% in the month of May. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Buckle Stock Down 3.0 %

BKE stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Buckle has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Buckle by 3,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 559,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Featured Stories

