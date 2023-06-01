ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Shares of MRVL opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.84, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

