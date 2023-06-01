28,717 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after buying an additional 91,639 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LEN opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

